West Bengal containment zones lockdown for 7 days from July 9, police to be strict: Mamata Banerjee

DNA Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Here is the complete list of containment zones in Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas which will be placed under complete lockdown from July 9.
