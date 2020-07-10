Global  
 

India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 July 2020
India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the troops in the region for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility along Line of Actual Control.
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: CBSE chops syllabus for classes 9 to 12 & China withdraws in more areas| Oneindia News

CBSE chops syllabus for classes 9 to 12 & China withdraws in more areas| Oneindia News 02:18

 CBSE reduces syllabus by 30% for Classes 9 to 12; India-China troops withdraw in key areas in eastern Ladakh after Galwan Valley pull-back; Ex-CEO of fraud-hit bank found dead outside Bengaluru residence; Hospital-like preparedness at Nitish Kumar's residence after niece tests Covid positive; Sanjay...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ladakh Ladakh Union Territory Of India

Ladakh row figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with US defence secretary

 China's aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh was discussed, and Singh apprised the US defence secretary about India's position..
IndiaTimes

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reviews situation in eastern Ladakh

 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh with top military brass in view of the withdrawal..
IndiaTimes

PLA begins Pangong pullback ahead of army talks next week

 Chinese troops have now also pulled back from the confrontation site at Pangong Tso, though they are still to vacate the heights, setting the stage for the next..
IndiaTimes

Chinese, Indian border troops taken 'effective measures' to disengage along LAC: China

 China on Thursday said Chinese and Indian troops have taken "effective measures" to disengage at the Galwan Valley and other areas along the Line of Actual..
IndiaTimes

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

US aerospace major Boeing completes delivery of 37 military helicopters to India

 In the midst of India's tense border standoff with China, US aerospace major Boeing delivered the final five of the 22 Apache attack helicopters to the Indian..
IndiaTimes

India-China military standoff: First phase of disengagement 'nearly' complete at LAC

 Indian government sources confirmed to Zee Media that disengagement has been completed from finger 4 to finger 5 areas of Pangong lake and in the 3 areas--Gogra,..
DNA

