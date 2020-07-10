|
India, China agree on complete disengagement of troops from eastern Ladakh
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
India and China on Friday held a fresh round of diplomatic talks on the border row in eastern Ladakh and reaffirmed to ensure "complete disengagement" of the troops in the region for "full restoration" of peace and tranquility along Line of Actual Control.
