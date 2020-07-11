Global  
 

Mukesh Ambani world's 7th richest, overtakes Warren Buffet

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani has become the seventh richest person in the world overtaking Warren Buffet, one of the most successful investors globally, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaires Index. As per the latest Forbes data, Ambani's net worth rose $2 billion on Friday and currently stands at...
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Who Is Mukesh Ambani?

Who Is Mukesh Ambani? 00:37

 Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is worth $68.4 billion. Business Insider says he's the richest person in India and all of Asia. What do we know about him? Ambani is the chairman and largest shareholder of oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries. He is almost four times richer than the...

