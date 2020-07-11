|
BJP leaders engaged in toppling govt in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot
Saturday, 11 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that amid the coronavirus pandemic, BJP leaders have "gone beyond humanity" and are engaged in toppling his government, but exuded confidence that the Congress dispensation will complete its five-year term. He said that BJP leaders have "crossed the limit of shamelessness" and were doing politics like "bakra-mandi" (goat-market).
BJP trying to topple government, offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs: Ashok GehlotRajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly "trying to topple the state government" and "buying"..
'Offering 10-15 crores to MLAs...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of trying to topple state govtGehlot, however, assured that his government is "stable" and that it will complete its full term.
