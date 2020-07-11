Global  
 

BJP leaders engaged in toppling govt in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that amid the coronavirus pandemic, BJP leaders have "gone beyond humanity" and are engaged in toppling his government, but exuded confidence that the Congress dispensation will complete its five-year term. ​​He said that BJP leaders have "crossed the limit of shamelessness" and were doing politics like "bakra-mandi" (goat-market).
 The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to destabilise Rajasthan Government. "We must focus on fighting coronavirus and that is what we are doing but they (BJP) are trying to de-stabilise the government. It wasn't so during Vajpayee ji's time...

