BJP leaders engaged in toppling govt in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot

Ain't 'maharaja' or 'mama', I am Kamal Nath: Former MP CM



Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Congress leader addressed party worker in Badnawar in Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh. While addressing the gathering, Kamal Nath said, "I am not a 'maharaja'. I am not a 'tiger'. I am not 'mama'. I never sold tea. I am Kamal Nath. Who is a tiger and who is not. The people of Madhya Pradesh will decide who is a cat and who is a rat."

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970