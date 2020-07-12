Global  
 

Sachin Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan

IndiaTimes Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly.The statement released on Pilot's WhatApp group claimed that the Gehlot-led Congress government is in minority now.
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Rajasthan Govt in crisis:Sachin Pilot in Delhi with loyalist MLAs, what is happening?|Oneindia News

Rajasthan Govt in crisis:Sachin Pilot in Delhi with loyalist MLAs, what is happening?|Oneindia News 01:40

 3 months After Congress govt's fall in Madhya Pradesh, now crisis grips the Rajasthan Govt. Sachin Pilot is in Delhi with MLAs loyal to him amid a rift with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot that escalated after he was asked to appear for questioning in an investigation into alleged BJP attempts to...

