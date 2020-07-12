|
Sachin Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan
Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that he has the support of the 30 Congress MLAs and some independents in the state assembly.The statement released on Pilot's WhatApp group claimed that the Gehlot-led Congress government is in minority now.
Rajasthan State in Northern India
