Sachin Pilot rebels, says he has support of 30 Congress MLAs in Rajasthan

Former Himachal CM hosts birthday party at Shimla residence, several Congress leaders skip event



Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh organised a lunch party at his residence in Shimla earlier today (July 12). According to report, almost seven leaders skipped the event, however, the reason behind their absence is not clear. State Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and many other Congress leaders attended the function. Kuldeep Singh Rathore said, "I don't think it's a political event, the lunch party was organised to celebrate belated birthday of Virbhadra Singh, his birthday was on June 23, due to COVID-19 restriction he hadn't celebrated it. This should not be connected with politics."

