India-EU partnership can play important role in post-COVID economic reconstruction: PM Modi

Our partnership significant for world peace: PM Modi at India-EU Summit 2020



The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. PM Modi said, "India and European Union are natural partners. Our partnership is significant for peace and stability of the world. This reality has become even more clear in the global situation today," said PM Modi at the 15th India-EU (virtual) summit. European side has been headed by President of the European Council Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The Indian delegation at the summit will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India-EU summit was cancelled in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published on January 1, 1970