India-EU partnership can play important role in post-COVID economic reconstruction: PM Modi

DNA Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Addressing the 15th India-EU summit virtually, Modi said there is a need for more cooperation among democratic nations to deal with economic problems.
