Rahul Gandhi issues warning, India's Covid-19 count could touch 20 lakh by August 10

IndiaTimes Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that as India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 10,00,000 mark and issued a warning that by August 10, more than 20,00,000 people may be infected in the country. He called on the government to take concrete steps to control the pandemic. ​​Taking to Twitter, Gandhi marked his earlier tweet from July 14 that stated: "This week the figure will cross 10,00,000 in our country."
