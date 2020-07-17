Rahul Gandhi issues warning, India's Covid-19 count could touch 20 lakh by August 10

Rebel Congress MLAs sought time to amend petition: Rajasthan govt's lawyer



The lawyer representing Rajasthan government's chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Abhay Kumar Bhandari informed that Sachin Pilot along with 18 rebel Congress MLAs, who had challenged Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice in High Court have sought time to amend the petition. "Time has been sought by the petitioner to amend the petition. The Court has given them time. Next hearing will be held when they will file the amended petition," said Bhandari. The ruling Congress has sought the disqualification of Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel Congress MLAs from the assembly for "anti-party activities". The notice stated disqualification of the MLAs from assembly under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. The MLAs were asked to respond to the Speaker's notice by Friday (July 17).

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:01 Published on January 1, 1970