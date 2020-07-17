Global  
 

Rahul Gandhi issues warning, India's COVID-19 count could touch 20 lakh by August 10

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that as India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 10,00,000 mark and issued a warning that by August 10, more than 20,00,000 people may be infected in the country. He called on the government to take concrete steps to control the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi marked his earlier tweet...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over video of cops assaulting Dalit farmer couple in MP

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over video of cops assaulting Dalit farmer couple in MP 01:58

 Rahul Gandhi has slammed the government over the  video of cops assaulting a dalit farmer couple in Madhya Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi posted the video on his social media account and wrote, 'our fight is against this mindset and injustice'. The video, which has gone viral, has led to outrage forcing the...

