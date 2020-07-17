Rahul Gandhi issues warning, India's COVID-19 count could touch 20 lakh by August 10

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rajasthan Crisis Sachin Pilot denies meeting with Rahul, sources say in talks with BJP|Oneindia News



Rebel Sachin Pilot today denied any meeting with Rahul Gandhi and remained unresponsive to Congress attempts to pacify him even as chief adversary Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, made it.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:04 Published 4 days ago Rajasthan latest: Sachin Pilot claims 30+ MLAs support; CM Gehlot holds meet



After days of speculation, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has openly rebelled, claiming the support of 30 Congress legislators and some independent MLAs. His camp issued a statement.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:52 Published 4 days ago Coronavirus: Over 26,000 cases in India in last 24 hours for the first time | Oneindia News



India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 26,506 coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total count to 7,93,802, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning. With 475 new.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:01 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this