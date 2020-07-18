3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Amshipora

Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published 6 hours ago Watch: IED expert among 3 Jaish terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter 01:04 Security forces neutralised three Jaish terrorists during an encounter in Kulgam, J&K. One among the slain terrorists is a Pakistani national and has been identified as Walid. He had reportedly been active in the valley for around a year and a half. J&K police said that another slain terrorist was an...