3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Amshipora

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar. ​​The operation is still in progress. An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in early hours of Saturday.
