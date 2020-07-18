|
3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Amshipora
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar. The operation is still in progress. An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in early hours of Saturday.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amshipora Village in Jammu and Kashmir, India
3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:07Published
J&K: Three terrorists gunned down in Shopian, operation underwayAt least three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.
DNA
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Three from single family killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in J&KThree civilians belonging to a single-family were killed while another injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Khari Karmara village of Poonch district.
DNA
Inputs suggest terrorists planning to target Amarnath Yatra: Army officerSecurity forces in Jammu and Kashmir have inputs about terrorists planning to carry out an attack on Amarnath Yatra but asserted that "systems and resources"..
IndiaTimes
Amid terror threats, Rajnath Singh to visit Amarnath Temple todayUnion Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Saturday visit the Amarnath temple in Jammu and Kashmir.
DNA
Shopian district District in Jammu and Kashmir, India
3 active terror hideouts busted in J and K's Shopian
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12Published
Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Rajnath Singh chairs security review meeting in Srinagar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Rajnath Singh leaves for two-day visit to Ladakh, JandK
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:05Published
Beatification drive of Brari Nambal Lake commences in Srinagar
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this