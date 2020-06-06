Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Citing political unrest, BSP chief Mayawati demands President's Rule in Rajasthan

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mayawati Mayawati Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh


Bahujan Samaj Party Bahujan Samaj Party Indian political party

Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session [Video]

Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on July 26 has issued a whip to its 6 MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in any "No Confidence Motion" or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. National General Secretary of BSP Satish Chandra Mishra said that notices have been issued to six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is a National Party, there cannot be any merger at the state level unless there is a merger of BSP at the national level. Notices have been issued to all six MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Notices issued to the six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is National Party, there cannot be any merger at the state level at the instance of six MLAs unless there is a merger of BSP at the national level. If they violate it, they will be disqualified."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published
BSP leader shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Kanpur [Video]

BSP leader shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Kanpur

A BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in UP's Kanpur. SSP of Kanpur City, Dinesh Kumar said, "Pintu Sanger was chased by four unknown youth, who opened fire on him as soon as he got out of the car. The police took the injured Pintu Sengar to the hospital where doctors declared him dead."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
Putting pause on new schemes by Centre is welcoming but poor should be benefitted: Mayawati [Video]

Putting pause on new schemes by Centre is welcoming but poor should be benefitted: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati supported central government's announcement that no further expenditure on new scheme except PM Gareeb Kalyan Package and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package and said that it's a welcome step but its benefit should go to poor. "Central Government said there will be no further expenditure on new schemes, except PM Gareeb Kalyan Package and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package. It's a welcome step but its benefit should go to poor, labourers and unemployed people, which isn't happening," said Mayawati,

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session

 Notices have been issued to all six MLAs- - R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly.
DNA

President's rule President's rule suspension of state government and imposition of direct Central Government rule in a state under Article 356 of the Indian constitution


Related news from verified sources

BJP legislator moves court over BSP MLAs’ merger with Congress in Rajasthan

 A BJP MLA on Friday filed a petition in the Rajasthan High Court for quashing the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress, a move which helped the r
Hindu Also reported by •DNA

Sachin Pilot offered me money to join BJP, claims Rajasthan MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga

 Giriraj Singh Malinga, who was elected from Badi on a BSP ticket, along with five other legislators merged the legislative party with Congress last year.
Hindu


Tweets about this