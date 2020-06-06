Citing political unrest, BSP chief Mayawati demands President's Rule in Rajasthan

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on July 26 has issued a whip to its 6 MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in any "No Confidence Motion" or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. National General Secretary of BSP Satish Chandra Mishra said that notices have been issued to six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is a National Party, there cannot be any merger at the state level unless there is a merger of BSP at the national level. Notices have been issued to all six MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Notices issued to the six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is National Party, there cannot be any merger at the state level at the instance of six MLAs unless there is a merger of BSP at the national level. If they violate it, they will be disqualified."
A BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in UP's Kanpur. SSP of Kanpur City, Dinesh Kumar said, "Pintu Sanger was chased by four unknown youth, who opened fire on him as soon as he got out of the car. The police took the injured Pintu Sengar to the hospital where doctors declared him dead."
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati supported central government's announcement that no further expenditure on new scheme except PM Gareeb Kalyan Package and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package and said that it's a welcome step but its benefit should go to poor. "Central Government said there will be no further expenditure on new schemes, except PM Gareeb Kalyan Package and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package. It's a welcome step but its benefit should go to poor, labourers and unemployed people, which isn't happening," said Mayawati,