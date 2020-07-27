Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BSP demands President's rule in Rajasthan

IndiaTimes Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday said that President's rule should be imposed in Rajasthan in view of the political crisis and Covid-19 situation in the state. BSP chief Mayawati in a press note said that when people are suffering due to the pandemic, the government, on the other hand, locks their MLAs in a five-star hotel instead of letting them work for public welfare.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Supreme Court allows Rajasthan speaker to withdraw his plea

 Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday withdrew his plea in the Supreme Court, against the High Court order which had directed him to defer his decision..
IndiaTimes

No decision yet on convening Rajasthan assembly session

 Rajasthan Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state, said sources on..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session [Video]

Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session

As the political crisis in Rajasthan deepens, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on July 26 has issued a whip to its 6 MLAs directing them to vote against Congress in any "No Confidence Motion" or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session. National General Secretary of BSP Satish Chandra Mishra said that notices have been issued to six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is a National Party, there cannot be any merger at the state level unless there is a merger of BSP at the national level. Notices have been issued to all six MLAs- R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Notices issued to the six MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is National Party, there cannot be any merger at the state level at the instance of six MLAs unless there is a merger of BSP at the national level. If they violate it, they will be disqualified."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Bahujan Samaj Party Bahujan Samaj Party Indian political party

BSP leader shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Kanpur [Video]

BSP leader shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Kanpur

A BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in UP's Kanpur. SSP of Kanpur City, Dinesh Kumar said, "Pintu Sanger was chased by four unknown youth, who opened fire on him as soon as he got out of the car. The police took the injured Pintu Sengar to the hospital where doctors declared him dead."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:03Published
Putting pause on new schemes by Centre is welcoming but poor should be benefitted: Mayawati [Video]

Putting pause on new schemes by Centre is welcoming but poor should be benefitted: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati supported central government's announcement that no further expenditure on new scheme except PM Gareeb Kalyan Package and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package and said that it's a welcome step but its benefit should go to poor. "Central Government said there will be no further expenditure on new schemes, except PM Gareeb Kalyan Package and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Package. It's a welcome step but its benefit should go to poor, labourers and unemployed people, which isn't happening," said Mayawati,

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Mayawati Mayawati Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Fourth Monday of 'sawan' month celebrates at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple [Video]

Fourth Monday of 'sawan' month celebrates at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

On the occasion of the fourth Monday of the 'sawan' month, the Bhasma Aarti was performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple in the morning on July 27. The priests wore masks and ensured social distancing as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe. While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

North Korea sees 'first suspected COVID-19 case'

 North Korean leader Kim Jong-un placed Kaesong city near the border with South Korea under total lockdown after a person was found with suspected COVID-19...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSDNA

Covid 19 coronavirus: Yacht from NZ arrives in Fiji 'to escape the pandemic in paradise'

Covid 19 coronavirus: Yacht from NZ arrives in Fiji 'to escape the pandemic in paradise' By RNZ Fiji is creating what its government calls safe lanes for yachts and pleasure craft that wish to "escape the Covid-19 pandemic in paradise".A month after...
New Zealand Herald

On eve of Covid vaccine trial, Moderna touts another $472M federal investment

 Cambridge drugmaker Moderna Therapeutics said Sunday that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA, is injecting another $472 million...
bizjournals


Tweets about this