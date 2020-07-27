|
BSP demands President's rule in Rajasthan
Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
The Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday said that President's rule should be imposed in Rajasthan in view of the political crisis and Covid-19 situation in the state. BSP chief Mayawati in a press note said that when people are suffering due to the pandemic, the government, on the other hand, locks their MLAs in a five-star hotel instead of letting them work for public welfare.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Supreme Court allows Rajasthan speaker to withdraw his pleaRajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Monday withdrew his plea in the Supreme Court, against the High Court order which had directed him to defer his decision..
IndiaTimes
No decision yet on convening Rajasthan assembly sessionRajasthan Raj Bhawan returned the files related to the convening of the assembly session to the parliamentary affairs department of the state, said sources on..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan crisis: BSP issues whip, directs its 6 MLAs to vote against Congress in Assembly session
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:06Published
Bahujan Samaj Party Indian political party
BSP leader shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Kanpur
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03Published
Putting pause on new schemes by Centre is welcoming but poor should be benefitted: Mayawati
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
Mayawati Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Indian consular officer briefs Queen Elizabeth about India-UK collaboration during Covid-19
IndiaTimes
Fourth Monday of 'sawan' month celebrates at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this