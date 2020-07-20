'Fed up': Omar Abdullah to sue Chhattisgarh CM Baghel for linking his release with Sachin Pilot's revolt

Watch: Congress MLAs perform yoga at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur



Congress MLAs, who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were seen performing yoga at Fairmont Hotel. On July 24, these MLAs along with Chief Minister Gehlot raised slogans at Raj Bhawan. The protest is being made over the issue of convening of the Assembly session. Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14.

