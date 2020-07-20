Global  
 

'Fed up': Omar Abdullah to sue Chhattisgarh CM Baghel for linking his release with Sachin Pilot's revolt

DNA Monday, 20 July 2020
Baghel had asked why Omar Abdullah was released while Mehbooba Muftij is still languishing, wondering if it was due to Sachin Pilot's relationship with Abdullah family.
