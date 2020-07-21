Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Govt warns against use of N-95 masks with valved respirators

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
New Delhi: The Centre has written to all states and union territories warning against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirator by people, saying these don't prevent the virus from spreading out and are "detrimental" to the measures adopted for its containment.

The Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 [Video]

Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19

More than 75% of American adults are wearing face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The data is according to a new survey released Tuesday by the U.S.CDC. The agency..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Face Mask Tips for the Hot Summer Months [Video]

Face Mask Tips for the Hot Summer Months

Face Mask Tips for the Hot Summer Months Covering your face with cloth can become uncomfortable once hot weather sets in. Fortunately, there are tactics you can take to protect yourself from COVID-19..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published
Wilson, Davis, Schwarzenegger And Brown Join Gov. Newsom To Urge Use Of Masks [Video]

Wilson, Davis, Schwarzenegger And Brown Join Gov. Newsom To Urge Use Of Masks

Arnold Schwarzenegger and three other former California governors joined Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday in a video campaign promoting the use of face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19...

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this