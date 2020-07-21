Coronavirus: Govt warns against use of N-95 masks with valved respirators
Tuesday, 21 July 2020 () New Delhi: The Centre has written to all states and union territories warning against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirator by people, saying these don't prevent the virus from spreading out and are "detrimental" to the measures adopted for its containment.
The Director-General of Health Services in the Ministry of...
