Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit today

DNA Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
Other key speakers at the Summit include Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Warner Mark Warner Virginia politician


Mike Pompeo Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.

Mike Pompeo claims WHO has been 'bought' by China in meeting with MPs, reports say

 Trump official alleges health body is responsible for 'dead Britons' in coronavirus pandemic
Independent
Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat' [Video]

Pompeo urges countries to resist Chinese 'threat'

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo encouraged other nations to follow the UK's lead and push back against the actions of the Chinese Communist Party. Speaking on an official visit to London on Tuesday, Pompeo also described China's leadership as a threat. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:44Published
Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China [Video]

Mike Pompeo praises the UK's response to China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulates the UK for their 'principled response' to China.Those measures included banning Huawei, allowing British National (Overseas) passport holders to come to the UK, suspending the extradition treaty and extending an arms embargo on China to cover Hong Kong.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Pompeo praises UK for its response on Hong Kong and Huawei [Video]

Pompeo praises UK for its response on Hong Kong and Huawei

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has praised the UK's 'principled response' to Huawei and Hong Kong during a statement alongside Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Westminster. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:13Published

Virginia Virginia State in the United States

Today in History for July 21st

 Highlights of this day in history: First major battle in America's Civil War fought at Bull Run in Virginia; Scopes 'Monkey Trial' concludes; Peace deal ends..
USATODAY.com

Marine Corps Marathon canceled for first time in 45-year history because of pandemic

 The Marine Corps Marathon takes runners through some of the most historic parts of Arlington, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
USATODAY.com
Protesters greet Trump at golf course [Video]

Protesters greet Trump at golf course

U.S. President Donald Trump visited the links at his Virginia golf course twice this weekend, and both times he was met with protesters.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:35Published

ASSANGE EXTRADITION: One Outrage After Another, Says a Former British Ambassador

 The superseding indictment by the U.S. against Julian Assange has left the UK extradition process in a state of absolute farce, argues Craig Murray. Aerial view..
WorldNews

Nikki Haley Nikki Haley American politician


United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Protest continues in Sindh against enforced disappearances of political activists [Video]

Protest continues in Sindh against enforced disappearances of political activists

A massive protest was held outside Hyderabad Press Club in Pakistan's Sindh province to stop enforced disappearances of political activists by the security agencies. The protest was held by victims' family members on July 21. The protesters, including women and children, were holding posters and pictures of abducted political activists and demanded their immediate release. Sindh National Voice, an organization which organised the rally said in a statement, "When leadership of national movements were being assassinated, abducted, enforced, disappeared and brutally tortured to death and also thrown in wild or roads after being kept in detention centres for years, that is the worst condition and form of national slavery and subjugation." "Political activists of Sindh were abducted, enforced disappeared by ISI and Pakistani Rangers since years," the statement added. Sindh National Voice further stated that recently Nawab Mahar, Aqib Chandio and Shakeel Haider were abducted. It alleged that security agencies are spreading fear amongst common people of Sindh by sabotaging political activists. Sindh National Voice said in its statement, "Education system of Sindh has been destroyed. Its wealth like oil, gas and mineral reserves are being looted with the help of the military. Illegal outsiders are being settled in the province to deliberately affect Sindhi culture and tradition." Frequent protests are being held in different cities and towns of Sindh province to highlight the atrocities committed by the security agencies in the knowledge of the federal government. Now, the victims seek help from international human rights organizations and the United Nations (UN) in Pakistan.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Article 370 scrapping gets brief textbook mention

 The landmark nullification of the provisions of Article 370 finds just a perfunctory one sentence mention in the revised Class XII political science textbook for..
IndiaTimes

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Coronavirus Relief Bill: Republicans Eye Stimulus Checks and Billions for Schools

 Several Senate Republicans, in a closed-door lunch, railed against the prospect of another sweeping spending bill.
NYTimes.com
Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’ [Video]

Schumer calls Portland crackdown ‘despicable’

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called the federal crackdown on on anti-racism protests in Portland, Oregon 'despicable' and said it would backfire on U.S. President Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

Senate Kills Broad Curbs on Military Gear for Police, Thwarting Push to Demilitarize

 The Senate adopted a narrower proposal to limit the transfer of some military equipment to local police departments, but data shows that such restrictions have..
NYTimes.com

France domestic violence: Senate to vote on bill lifting patient confidentiality

 It introduces an exception to medical confidentiality if a victim is deemed in "immediate danger".
BBC News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indian-US will partner on 5G to create digital infrastructure of future: USIBC President [Video]

Indian-US will partner on 5G to create digital infrastructure of future: USIBC President

US-India Business Council (USIBC), President Nisha Biswal on July 17 said that Indian-US will partner on 5G to create digital infrastructure of the future. "I do think that the technology sector is a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
PM Modi discussed China border, Pak terror with EU leaders at summit [Video]

PM Modi discussed China border, Pak terror with EU leaders at summit

PM Modi and European Union leaders discussed China & Pakistan. PM Modi & EU's Charles Michel, Ursula von der Leyen held a virtual meet. It was the 15th India-EU summit, held in virtual format due to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:28Published
India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA [Video]

India-EU Summit 2020: PM Modi shared our views on border issue with China, says MEA

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressed India-EU Summit 2020 via video conference on July 15. "As part of the review of global and regional development, our relations with China did come up. The PM..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

The White House is doubling down on Trump's payroll-tax cut proposal, even amid weak support from Senate Republicans

The White House is doubling down on Trump's payroll-tax cut proposal, even amid weak support from Senate Republicans · The White House is still calling for a payroll-tax cut, even with thin support among Senate Republicans. · In a statement, a White House spokesperson said...
Business Insider

Senate panel now likely to back questionable Trump Fed pick

 WASHINGTON (AP) — In a shift, the Senate Banking Committee is likely to back President Donald Trump’s unconventional nomination of Judy Shelton for the...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Newsmax

Federal coronavirus response dominates Kentucky Senate race

 LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's prominent role in the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic has become Topic A in his...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

missoulian

Missoulian Get a recap of Tuesday's local news stories from Missoulian. https://t.co/9aX7CsAyfo 24 seconds ago

TheTandD

The T&D Get a recap of Tuesday's local news stories from The Times and Democrat. https://t.co/sqURKR7mVr 24 seconds ago

WinonaDailyNews

Winona Daily News Get a recap of Tuesday's local news stories from Winona Daily News. https://t.co/fsgktA2GHw 24 seconds ago

JournalStarNews

Lincoln Journal Star Get a recap of Tuesday's local news stories from The Lincoln Journal Star. https://t.co/r7ESiH5gen 24 seconds ago

nwi

nwi.com Get a recap of Tuesday's local news stories from The Times. https://t.co/EM78FHQand 24 seconds ago

nickelndime06

NickelNDime RT @globalfamilyapp: Another great day on https://t.co/mzbReYoXTJ with some great stories and some really great ideas (anyone else installi… 48 seconds ago

BeaDailySunNews

Beatrice Daily Sun Get a recap of Tuesday's local news stories from The Beatrice Daily Sun. https://t.co/Are6AGoZsw 1 minute ago

heraldandreview

heraldandreview Get a recap of Tuesday's local news stories from Herald and Review. https://t.co/hghnYuwN1f 1 minute ago