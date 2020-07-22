PM Modi to deliver keynote address at India Ideas Summit today

Protest continues in Sindh against enforced disappearances of political activists



A massive protest was held outside Hyderabad Press Club in Pakistan's Sindh province to stop enforced disappearances of political activists by the security agencies. The protest was held by victims' family members on July 21. The protesters, including women and children, were holding posters and pictures of abducted political activists and demanded their immediate release. Sindh National Voice, an organization which organised the rally said in a statement, "When leadership of national movements were being assassinated, abducted, enforced, disappeared and brutally tortured to death and also thrown in wild or roads after being kept in detention centres for years, that is the worst condition and form of national slavery and subjugation." "Political activists of Sindh were abducted, enforced disappeared by ISI and Pakistani Rangers since years," the statement added. Sindh National Voice further stated that recently Nawab Mahar, Aqib Chandio and Shakeel Haider were abducted. It alleged that security agencies are spreading fear amongst common people of Sindh by sabotaging political activists. Sindh National Voice said in its statement, "Education system of Sindh has been destroyed. Its wealth like oil, gas and mineral reserves are being looted with the help of the military. Illegal outsiders are being settled in the province to deliberately affect Sindhi culture and tradition." Frequent protests are being held in different cities and towns of Sindh province to highlight the atrocities committed by the security agencies in the knowledge of the federal government. Now, the victims seek help from international human rights organizations and the United Nations (UN) in Pakistan.

