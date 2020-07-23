Ram Temple in Ayodhya to get bigger, taller, more magnificent
Thursday, 23 July 2020 () The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will now be bigger and taler in size. According to Nikhil Sompura, an architect and son of C. Sompura, chief architect of the temple, "The earlier design was prepared in 1988. Over 30 years have passed... the footfall is likely to increase. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the...
With construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya likely to begin next month, here are the latest updates on the preparation for its foundation laying and the subsequent plans. Hindustan Times' senior resident editor Sunita Aron gives details of the likely composition of the gathering at the construction...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, the temple Trust said there won't be over 200 people including..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20Published
Shiv Sena MP and leader Arvind Sawant on July 20 stated that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide on whether to visit Ayodhya or not. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust suggested two..