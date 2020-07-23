Global  
 

Ram Temple in Ayodhya to get bigger, taller, more magnificent

Mid-Day Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will now be bigger and taler in size. According to Nikhil Sompura, an architect and son of C. Sompura, chief architect of the temple, "The earlier design was prepared in 1988. Over 30 years have passed... the footfall is likely to increase. People are also very enthusiastic about visiting the...
News video: New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates

New Ram Mandir blueprint; silver brick for PM Modi for puja: Ayodhya updates 05:41

 With construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya likely to begin next month, here are the latest updates on the preparation for its foundation laying and the subsequent plans. Hindustan Times' senior resident editor Sunita Aron gives details of the likely composition of the gathering at the construction...

