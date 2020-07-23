Ram Temple in Ayodhya to get bigger, taller, more magnificent

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on August 5. To ensure social distancing at the programme, the temple Trust said there won't be over 200 people including.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20 Published 15 hours ago 'PM Modi will lay foundation stone of Ram Temple on Aug 05': Swami Govind Giri



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram Temple on August 5," said Govind Dev Giri the Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust. "To ensure social.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:52 Published 20 hours ago Uddhav Thackeray will decide on whether to visit Ayodhya or not: Arvind Sawant



Shiv Sena MP and leader Arvind Sawant on July 20 stated that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will decide on whether to visit Ayodhya or not. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust suggested two.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this