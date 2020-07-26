Global  
 

Our armed forces' valour inspire generations: PM Modi on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, saying their valour continues to inspire generations. 

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them...
