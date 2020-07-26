Our armed forces' valour inspire generations: PM Modi on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Sunday, 26 July 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, saying their valour continues to inspire generations.
The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them...
Sand artist from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas'. They made a sand art to pay tribute to the brave soldiers, who lost their lives during the Kargil war. The country is celebrating the...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh saluted the valour and grit of the Indian soldiers on the occasion of 21st anniversary of the 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' at National War Memorial. Singh was accompanied by MoS..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his surprise visit to Leh hailed bravery of Indian soldiers at the border. "Today the head of every citizen of the country bows to you in respect. From Leh, Ladakh..