|
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3 new high throughput labs of ICMR on July 27
Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai through video conference on July 27. These three high-throughput testing facilities will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India
Have written to Prez, spoken with PM Modi on current political situation in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to Cong MLAsRajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi called to inquire about my health: Shivraj Singh Chouhan"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji called yesterday (Sunday) to inquire about my health. I could not talk to him as I was doing meditation and yoga. After some..
IndiaTimes
Hiding truth 'anti-national', bringing it out 'patriotic': Rahul GandhiFormer Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday sharpened his attack on the Modi government over the Chinese intrusions in Ladakh saying that "hiding the truth" and..
IndiaTimes
Hiding truth 'anti-national', bringing it out 'patriotic': Rahul GandiFormer Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday sharpened his attack on the Modi government over the Chinese intrusions in Ladakh saying that "hiding the truth" and..
IndiaTimes
Indian Council of Medical Research organization
With highest single day spike of 49,931 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh mark
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
India conducts over 5.15 lakh Covid tests in last 24 hours: ICMRIndia has recorded highest single-day testing of over 5.15 lakh tests to diagnose Covid-19 in last 24 hours, ICMR said as the country's Covid tally on Monday..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29Published
Noida City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Active cases of COVID-19 in Noida falls below 800, recovery rate nears 83%The last time the district had less than 800 active cases was on June 30 (776) and June 29 (756).
DNA
PM Modi to launch 'high throughput COVID-19 testing' facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida on July 27According to a release from the PMO, these facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, thus..
DNA
Streets, markets in Noida deserted amid lockdown
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India
Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India
Uddhav Thackeray seeks PM help to set up infectious disease hospitalMaharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sought support and help from the Centre for setting up a permanent infectious disease hospital and research..
IndiaTimes
Sushant Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt records his statement with Mumbai Police
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:24Published
Heavy rains lash Mumbai; severe waterlogging in Dadar, VashiIt has been raining intermittently since last night in Mumbai and adjoining areas, said (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC earlier today.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this