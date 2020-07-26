Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3 new high throughput labs of ICMR on July 27

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai through video conference on July 27. These three high-throughput testing facilities will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Mann Ki Baat: Take resolve to get freedom from COVID-19 on August 15, says PM Modi

Mann Ki Baat: Take resolve to get freedom from COVID-19 on August 15, says PM Modi 01:22

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he urged countrymen to take resolve to get freedom from Coronavirus on this 15th August. He said, "I urge people that on this 15th August to take resolve to get...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Have written to Prez, spoken with PM Modi on current political situation in Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot to Cong MLAs

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has written to President Ram Nath Kovind and spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the current political situation..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi called to inquire about my health: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

 "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji called yesterday (Sunday) to inquire about my health. I could not talk to him as I was doing meditation and yoga. After some..
IndiaTimes

Hiding truth 'anti-national', bringing it out 'patriotic': Rahul Gandhi

 Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday sharpened his attack on the Modi government over the Chinese intrusions in Ladakh saying that "hiding the truth" and..
IndiaTimes

Hiding truth 'anti-national', bringing it out 'patriotic': Rahul Gandi

 Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday sharpened his attack on the Modi government over the Chinese intrusions in Ladakh saying that "hiding the truth" and..
IndiaTimes

Indian Council of Medical Research Indian Council of Medical Research organization

With highest single day spike of 49,931 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh mark [Video]

With highest single day spike of 49,931 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 14 lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally crossed 14 lakh mark on July 27 and the highest single-day spike of 49,931 cases reported in last 24 hours. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases, 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,771 deaths. With 708 deaths reported in last 24 hrs, the cumulative toll reached to 32,771. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to 1,68,06,803 including 5,15,472 samples tested yesterday.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

India conducts over 5.15 lakh Covid tests in last 24 hours: ICMR

 India has recorded highest single-day testing of over 5.15 lakh tests to diagnose Covid-19 in last 24 hours, ICMR said as the country's Covid tally on Monday..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples [Video]

COVID-19: Govt labs set new record of testing over 3.6 lakhs samples

COVID-19 sample testing speeding up as government laboratory sets a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. Private laboratory has also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, India has reported 48,661 positive cases and 705 deaths in India in the last 24 hours on July 26. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522 including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated and 32,063 deaths, according to Health Ministry. As per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID19 samples tested up to 25th July is 1,62,91,331 including 4,42,263 samples tested yesterday. Maharashtra Police informed that total COVID19 positive cases stand at 8,483 including 1,919 active cases, 6,471 recoveries and 93 deaths. To curb the spread of COVID19 infection, Maharashtra imposed 'Janta Curfew' in Nagpur city, essential services will remain functional here.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Noida Noida City in Uttar Pradesh, India

Active cases of COVID-19 in Noida falls below 800, recovery rate nears 83%

 The last time the district had less than 800 active cases was on June 30 (776) and June 29 (756).
DNA

PM Modi to launch 'high throughput COVID-19 testing' facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida on July 27

 According to a release from the PMO, these facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, thus..
DNA
Streets, markets in Noida deserted amid lockdown [Video]

Streets, markets in Noida deserted amid lockdown

Three-day lockdown by UP government came into force from 10 pm on June 10 to restrict coronavirus spread. Streets and markets of Noida wore a deserted look. Famous Atta Market in sector 18 was also shut. Security has been tightened around to ensure lockdown. Heavy traffic was also witnessed at DND flyway as IDs are being checked. UP has 32,362 confirmed cases with 10,373 active infections.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Kolkata Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India

Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29 [Video]

Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and July 29 amid COVID19 induced lockdown. Total number of 18,846 active cases has been reported in the state so far. 1,255 people lost their life due to the deadly virus. 51, 757 total confirmed has been reported in the state so far.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

Uddhav Thackeray seeks PM help to set up infectious disease hospital

 Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sought support and help from the Centre for setting up a permanent infectious disease hospital and research..
IndiaTimes
Sushant Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt records his statement with Mumbai Police [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Mahesh Bhatt records his statement with Mumbai Police

Director-Producer Mahesh Bhatt left from Santa Cruz Police Station, where he had come to record his statement in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Statements of several celebrities including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded for investigation. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:24Published

Heavy rains lash Mumbai; severe waterlogging in Dadar, Vashi

 It has been raining intermittently since last night in Mumbai and adjoining areas, said (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) BMC earlier today.
DNA

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2,000 ft under new Ram Mandir, time capsule will preserve 'history of struggle' [Video]

2,000 ft under new Ram Mandir, time capsule will preserve 'history of struggle'

A time capsule will be placed underneath the new Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A temple trust member made the announcement ahead of foundation-laying. “The struggle for Ram Janmabhoomi has taught a lesson..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19 [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails efforts of JandK people in fight against COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. He hailed the efforts of people of Jammu and Kashmir on fighting against COVID-19. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:52Published
Mann Ki Baat: Nation stands by those affected by floods, says PM Modi [Video]

Mann Ki Baat: Nation stands by those affected by floods, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 26 addressed the nation on his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. While addressing the countrymen, he said he spoke about floods which hit several states of the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Tweets about this

leirmo_stian

Stian RT @CNBCTV18News: Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai, several low-lying areas have reported issues of waterlogging #Visuals from Dadar http… 2 hours ago

dna

DNA Heavy rains lash Mumbai; severe waterlogging in Dadar, Vashi #mumbaimonsoon #MumbaiRains https://t.co/5YxgJ4OhLu 5 hours ago

CNBCTV18News

CNBC-TV18 Heavy rains lash parts of Mumbai, several low-lying areas have reported issues of waterlogging #Visuals from Dadar https://t.co/6889gdQfks 7 hours ago

Kaamz_Twits

❤★ KAAMZ KAMARAJ★ ❤ RT @Ketan24830812: @AniqaNisar Watch our India's Traffic Police or Police Officers Work in these Dangerous Situations in Mumbais Rain in In… 5 days ago

chavianupamjain

Chavi Anupam RT @chavianupamjain: #mumbairains Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, water logging cripples life ! Sad ! 😥 https://t.co/jMAAAiW1So 1 week ago