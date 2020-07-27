Prime Minister Narendra has a word of caution for forthcoming festivals
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a word of caution for his fellow Indians, given that the festival season is just around the corner. While unveiling three Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via a video conference, the Prime Minister said, "Festivals are around the corner. We should be careful that...
Ahead of the festival of brother-sister love, Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi are preparing special 'rakhis' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Rakhis' prepared by these Muslim women are gesture to thank PM Modi as he made law against triple talaq. These women are also making 'Ram ki Rakhi'...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing. The new Supreme Court building..
As the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft landed in India, the country's political leadership sent a clear message to hostile powers. The Defence minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a not-so-subtle..
