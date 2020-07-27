Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prime Minister Narendra has a word of caution for forthcoming festivals

Mid-Day Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a word of caution for his fellow Indians, given that the festival season is just around the corner. While unveiling three Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via a video conference, the Prime Minister said, "Festivals are around the corner. We should be careful that...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Varanasi Muslim women preparing special 'rakhis' for PM Modi

Varanasi Muslim women preparing special 'rakhis' for PM Modi 02:30

 Ahead of the festival of brother-sister love, Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi are preparing special 'rakhis' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Rakhis' prepared by these Muslim women are gesture to thank PM Modi as he made law against triple talaq. These women are also making 'Ram ki Rakhi'...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration [Video]

'Respecting partners imperative': PM Modi at Mauritius SC building inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing. The new Supreme Court building..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:49Published
Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China [Video]

Rafale jets should worry those threatening India: Govt's message to China

As the first batch of Rafale fighter aircraft landed in India, the country's political leadership sent a clear message to hostile powers. The Defence minister, Rajnath Singh, delivered a not-so-subtle..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published
New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi [Video]

New Supreme Court building is a symbol of India-Mauritius cooperation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. At the ceremony, PM..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published

Tweets about this