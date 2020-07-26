Covid-19: Punjab reports 15 deaths; 534 fresh cases take tally to 13,218

The Covid-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,372 on Sunday with 40 new fatalities, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

India's Covid-19 tally soars to 13,36,861 with 48,916 fresh cases; death toll now 31,358 India's Covid-19 tally zoomed past 13 lakhs on Saturday, just two days after it crossed the 12 lakh mark, while the recoveries mounted to 8,49,431. With 48,916...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago



