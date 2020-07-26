Global  
 

Covid-19: Punjab reports 15 deaths; 534 fresh cases take tally to 13,218

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 July 2020 ()
The death toll due to Covid-19 in Punjab rose to 306 on Sunday with a record 15 fatalities, while the highest single-day spike of 534 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,218, according to a health bulletin.
