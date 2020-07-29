Global  
 

5 Rafale fighter jets, first batch from France, land at Ambala air base

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The first five of a batch of French Rafale fighter jets landed at Ambala air base in Haryana on Wednesday, after covering a distance of nearly 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force fleet. Water salute will be given to the five Rafale fighter aircraft.

The fleet, comprising three single seater and two twin seater aircraft, will...
News video: Rafale jets delivered to India| 5 facts about the Rafale jets | Oneindia News

Rafale jets delivered to India| 5 facts about the Rafale jets | Oneindia News 02:18

 5 Rafale jets arrive in India out of the 36 fighter jets that have been ordered from France's Dassault Aviation. The jets took to the skies on july 27th and join th eiNdian Air Force at the Ambala air base, where the Squadron no. 17 also known as the Golden Arrows will operate the first batch of the...

