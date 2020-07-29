Global  
 

Exclusive: Security personnel, other staff slated to take part in Independence Day event quarantined till August 15

DNA Wednesday, 29 July 2020
With 18 days to go for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort in Delhi, all those participating in the event have been quarantined till August 15.
