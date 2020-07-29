Exclusive: Security personnel, other staff slated to take part in Independence Day event quarantined till August 15

A Timeline Of President Trump's Friendship With Kanye



On the Fourth of July, Kanye West announced he's running for president in 2020. Business Insider says West has enjoyed a friendship with President Trump. They complimented each other in the press until Trump ran for President. West didn't vote in 2016 - but says if he voted it would have been for Trump. In April 2018, West sent out a series of tweets expressing admiration for Trump. West called Trump his "brother" and they both have "dragon energy.

