National Education Policy introduced: Key features explained
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () In a key development, the Narendra-Modi led government approved the new* National Education Policy* on Wednesday. The decision to approve the National Education Policy (NEP)after 34 years was taken in a cabinet meeting with an aim to enhance the quality of education in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 01 hailed the National Education Policy introduced by the Centre by saying that the policy focuses on creating job creators rather than job seekers. "This is an effort to bring reform to our approach and mindset," said PM Modi at Smart India Hackathon 2020.