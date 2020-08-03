Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemns quarantine of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari
Monday, 3 August 2020 () Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (August 3) condemned Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decision to 'forcibly quarantine' IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai from Patna on Sunday (August 2) to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and said that Bihar police is only carrying out its duty by probing this matter.
While speaking to ANI in Patna on July 31, the Advocate General in Bihar Government, Lalit Kishore spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He said, "Bihar government has filed caveat before the Supreme Court challenging actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition (seeking transfer of the FIR registered in...