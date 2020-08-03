Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemns quarantine of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari

Zee News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday (August 3) condemned Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decision to 'forcibly quarantine' IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai from Patna on Sunday (August 2) to probe a case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and said that Bihar police is only carrying out its duty by probing this matter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Bihar govt engages former AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty's plea in SC

Bihar govt engages former AG Mukul Rohatgi to oppose Rhea Chakraborty's plea in SC 02:15

 While speaking to ANI in Patna on July 31, the Advocate General in Bihar Government, Lalit Kishore spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He said, "Bihar government has filed caveat before the Supreme Court challenging actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition (seeking transfer of the FIR registered in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined' [Video]

Sushant death: Bihar IPS officer who reached Mumbai 'forcibly quarantined'

IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, has allegedly been forcibly quarantined. The allegation was made by another top Bihar officer on Twitter. The officer alleged that..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:48Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Rajput death case probe has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:00Published
Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP arrives in Mumbai [Video]

Sushant Rajput death case: Patna SP arrives in Mumbai

Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwary on August 2 arrived in Mumbai to join Sushant Rajput death case probe. Bihar Police team is investigating the case in city after actor's father filed case..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Bihar cop Vinay Tiwari arrives in Mumbai to speed up Sushant Singh Rajput death case investigation

 Like Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had promised, now Bihar Police SP Vinay Tiwari has been called to Mumbai to speed up the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's...
DNA Also reported by •Zee News

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Senior Bihar cop Vinay Tiwari gets quarantined by BMC officials on arrival in Mumbai

 Sushanat Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh reacted to this incident and asked how can an on duty officer be quarantined for 14 days.
Bollywood Life

Sushant probe on right track: Bihar cop

 Senior Bihar Police officer Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to assist the state police team probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

KrSharma1953

Vinod Kr Sharma RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: BJP's @ramkadam questions Maharashtra Govt over sending Bihar SP into quarantin… 3 seconds ago

abaruah64

amit baruah RT @PTI_News: Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari quarantined after he reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by Bihar Police into th… 6 seconds ago

TruthSpeaksTS

Truth Speaks सत्यमेव जयते దాగదు నిజం RT @OpIndia_com: Vishal Kirti, the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput has lambasted the former NDTV news anchor stating that Sushant Si… 8 seconds ago

stage3newsin

Stage3 News Is the Bihar IPS officer probing Sushant Singh Rajput death in house arrest? https://t.co/HvMGJCnqCc… https://t.co/iZJzSkUprF 17 seconds ago

ssrforever_bts

SSR_legend RT @sardesairajdeep: For those interested in the news and not noise, in sense and not sensation, in truth and not wild conspiracy theories,… 23 seconds ago

SUNILSI79713668

Kuwar Singh RT @iRaviTiwari: It's POSTMORTEM Report of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Postmortem Performed in the MIDNIGHT of 14th-15th June and time of Dea… 25 seconds ago

arunews18

Arun kumar RT @CNNnews18: #Alert - Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Nitish Kumar steps into Mumbai vs Bihar turf war. @prabhakarjourno with details… 31 seconds ago

Sonia81703033

U r good RT @rupali0023: Mumbai Police has deleted the folder with details of Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager #DishaSaliyan Salian's death. It w… 48 seconds ago