Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemns quarantine of IPS officer Vinay Tiwari

Vinod Kr Sharma RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: BJP's @ramkadam questions Maharashtra Govt over sending Bihar SP into quarantin… 3 seconds ago

amit baruah RT @PTI_News: Patna City SP Vinay Tiwari quarantined after he reached Mumbai to supervise the probe being conducted by Bihar Police into th… 6 seconds ago

Truth Speaks सत्यमेव जयते దాగదు నిజం RT @OpIndia_com: Vishal Kirti, the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput has lambasted the former NDTV news anchor stating that Sushant Si… 8 seconds ago

Stage3 News Is the Bihar IPS officer probing Sushant Singh Rajput death in house arrest? https://t.co/HvMGJCnqCc… https://t.co/iZJzSkUprF 17 seconds ago

SSR_legend RT @sardesairajdeep: For those interested in the news and not noise, in sense and not sensation, in truth and not wild conspiracy theories,… 23 seconds ago

Kuwar Singh RT @iRaviTiwari: It's POSTMORTEM Report of Sushant Singh Rajput. The Postmortem Performed in the MIDNIGHT of 14th-15th June and time of Dea… 25 seconds ago

Arun kumar RT @CNNnews18: #Alert - Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Nitish Kumar steps into Mumbai vs Bihar turf war. @prabhakarjourno with details… 31 seconds ago