Why Defence ministry took down report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' at LAC, asks Congress

IndiaTimes Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
The Congress on Thursday asked the government why a Defence ministry report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' in eastern Ladakh in May was taken down with party leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that removal of the document from websites would not change facts. The document, which was uploaded on the Defence ministry's website, was removed on Thursday morning following publication of a media report based on it.
