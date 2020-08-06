Why Defence ministry took down report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' at LAC, asks Congress

‘Disengagement of Indian, Chinese troops along LAC not yet complete’: India



India on Thursday said the disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not yet complete. “There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has as yet not been completed. The Senior Commanders of the two sides will be meeting in the near future to work out steps in this regard,” said Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson, the ministry of external affairs. “Therefore, we expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives,” he added. Srivastava also spoke on the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission. Phase 5 of the repatriation mission to begin from August 1 under which 792 flights have been scheduled, the spokesperson said. Watch the video for more details.

