Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Education Policy shifts focus from 'What to Think' to 'How to Think', says PM Modi

Mid-Day Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the new National Education Policy (NEP) will change the focus from 'What to Think' to 'How to Think'.

Outlining the major shift in the education policy, Modi said, "In our education system the focus has been on 'What to Think' while the new Education Policy will emphasise on 'How to...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'Focus on how to think, not what to think': PM Modi on NEP 2020

'Focus on how to think, not what to think': PM Modi on NEP 2020 06:22

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the ‘Conclave on Transformational Reforms in Higher Education under National Education Policy’ via video link. PM Modi said that the NEP focuses on encouraging critical thinking among students. PM Modi said that the new National Education Policy focuses on...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia [Video]

Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia

India's coronavirus cases soared past 20 lakh after a record surge of 62,538 new patients in the last 24 hours. It took three weeks for the country's Covid count to double, the tally had crossed 10..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:45Published
Creating 5+3+3+4 curriculum is a step towards new global system: PM Modi [Video]

Creating 5+3+3+4 curriculum is a step towards new global system: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07. During the conclave, he said, "Changing times has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:28Published
Past education system encouraged herd mentality: PM Modi [Video]

Past education system encouraged herd mentality: PM Modi

While addressing the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that past education system had encouraged..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published

Tweets about this