National Education Policy shifts focus from 'What to Think' to 'How to Think', says PM Modi

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rhea Chakraborty arrives at ED office for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput death case|Oneindia



India's coronavirus cases soared past 20 lakh after a record surge of 62,538 new patients in the last 24 hours. It took three weeks for the country's Covid count to double, the tally had crossed 10.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:45 Published 3 hours ago Creating 5+3+3+4 curriculum is a step towards new global system: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07. During the conclave, he said, "Changing times has.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:28 Published 4 hours ago Past education system encouraged herd mentality: PM Modi



While addressing the 'Conclave on transformational reforms in higher education under National Education Policy' on August 07, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that past education system had encouraged.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:50 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this