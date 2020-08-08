|
Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 18
Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
India Express flight crash at the airport here, rose to 18 on Saturday with one more passenger succumbing to injuries. Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan told reporters here that one more passenger had succumbed to injuries. Except one, all those who had perished in the accident have been identified,he said.
