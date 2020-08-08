Global  
 

Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 18

IndiaTimes Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
India Express flight crash at the airport here, rose to 18 on Saturday with one more passenger succumbing to injuries. Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan told reporters here that one more passenger had succumbed to injuries. Except one, all those who had perished in the accident have been identified,he said.
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded

Air India plane crash lands in southern India, several wounded 02:40

 Air India Express flight carrying 191 people skids off the runway in the southern city of Calicut.

Air India flies in ``Angels’’, support team to help families of AIX Calicut crash passengers

 Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for..
IndiaTimes

Kozhikode plane crash: 3 possible reasons behind the mishap

 The Air India Express plane fell into a valley and split into two parts after skidding off the runway at Kozhikode airport, the Directorate General of Civil..
DNA

At least 17 killed in Air India plane crash

 An Air India Express plane was attempting to land in heavy rain when it went off the runway, slid down a 35 foot embankment, and broke in two, according to..
CBS News

Air India Express crash: Relatives of survivors relieved their loved ones are safe

 Muneer, anther expatriate whose sister-in-law Manal was in the flight, said the his brother and family is "beyond consolable."
Khaleej Times Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Air India flies in ``Angels’’, support team to help families of AIX Calicut crash passengers

 Air India team to liaise with various agencies and provide support and assistance to families of passengers affected by the Air India Express crash left for...
IndiaTimes

Kerala tragedy: Before crash-landing, AI Express pilot aborted two landings due to tailwind, says Official

 Air India (AI) Express pilots, who have died in Kerala plane crash tragedy, attempted two landings before the final landing at the tabletop runway at Kozhikode...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee News

