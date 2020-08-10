Sonia Gandhi To Remain Interim Party Chief For Now, Says Congress
Monday, 10 August 2020 () The Congress on Sunday said Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president till such time a "proper procedure" is implemented in the "not too distant future" to elect a party chief. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, during an online media briefing, said it was true that Sonia Gandhi's tenure as interim chief comes to an...
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on August 09 said that Sonia Gandhi's tenure is coming to an end and there is proper procedure which Congress Working Committee carried out. "Her tenure is coming to an end. There's proper procedure which CWC carries out. It'll be done in near future and you will have...
