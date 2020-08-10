Global  
 

Sonia Gandhi To Remain Interim Party Chief For Now, Says Congress

Mid-Day Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
The Congress on Sunday said Sonia Gandhi will continue as interim president till such time a "proper procedure" is implemented in the "not too distant future" to elect a party chief. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, during an online media briefing, said it was true that Sonia Gandhi's tenure as interim chief comes to an...
