Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EXCLUSIVE: Ball is now in the Taliban court for peace talks, says Afghan President's spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi

DNA Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal from Kabul, Sediqqi welcomed India's role and said New Delhi "has played an important role in the country's democracy" and lauded it for having a "very principled policy" towards Afghanistan of standing with the "legitimate government of the people".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Taliban Taliban Islamic fundamentalist political movement in Afghanistan

Intra-Afghan peace talks

 WITH the last hitch removed, the elusive intra-Afghan dialogue is now likely to take place next week to discuss the country’s political future that could bring..
WorldNews

Taliban warn against attacks on freed prisoners going home

 ISLAMABAD (AP) — Ahead of an upcoming release of Taliban detainees held in Afghan prisons, the insurgent group warned the government in Kabul on Tuesday..
WorldNews

Afghan president to sign release of Taliban prisoners, peace talks expected in days

 By Hamid Shalizi KABUL (Reuters) - Long-awaited peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban were expected to start in Qatar within a week..
WorldNews

Afghanistan to release 400 ‘hard-core’ Taliban prisoners in bid to end ‘bloodshed’

 The Afghan government agreed on Sunday to release 400 “hard-core” Taliban prisoners,...
WorldNews

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Australian PM wants Afghan soldier who killed Australians kept behind bars

 CANBERRA, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged U.S. President Donald Trump to prevent the release of an Afghan man who killed..
WorldNews

Kabul Kabul Metropolis and municipality in Afghanistan

What are the major recommendations of the Loya Jirga?

 A 3-days traditional grand assembly called Loya Jirga in Afghanistan was held on the 7-9 August in capital Kabul with the main agenda to discuss the release of..
WorldNews

Afghans to decide fate of 400 Taliban fighters in captivity today

 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged attendees to free the detainees, promising help if the war-torn nation moves forward on peace efforts. "We acknowledge..
WorldNews

New Delhi New Delhi Capital of India

This may be why Qualcomm wants to make chips for Huawei

 NEW DELHI: Smartphone maker is having a really tough time courtesy US sanctions. Its been more than a year since the US government imposed sanctions on various..
WorldNews

One of India's biggest food delivery companies has introduced period leave

 Hong Kong / New Delhi (CNN Business)One of India's biggest food delivery companies says it will give all female employees 10 days of "period leave" a year — a..
WorldNews

India: COVID-19 positive former President Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support

 New Delhi, India: Former President Pranab Mukherjee is on ventilator support after undergoing a brain surgery at the Army Research and Referral hospital, where..
WorldNews

Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Modi's Garbage-Free India Campaign, Asks Him to 'Come Clean on Chinese Intrusion' in Ladakh

 New Delhi, August 8: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra over the India-China border face-off on Saturday, shortly after the..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

India’s Chabahar Dilemma – Analysis

India’s Chabahar Dilemma – Analysis By Meena Singh Roy* India has been a key stakeholder in the development of Iran’s strategic port of Chabahar. A landmark India-Afghanistan-Iran trilateral...
Eurasia Review

Indian Occupation And Colonization Of Bangladesh – OpEd

Indian Occupation And Colonization Of Bangladesh – OpEd As many minds, from legal and judicial to political and intellectual, India is ripping off its small neighbor Bangladesh right and left, front and center under...
Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa Strikes Back: Implications For India – OpEd

Sri Lanka’s Mahinda Rajapaksa Strikes Back: Implications For India – OpEd By Vandana Mishra* the August 5, 2020 elections in Sri Lanka has been a turning point: first, it was organised amidst opposition and fear of COVID-19 pandemic...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

The_Modi_Bhakt

संदीप मिश्रा @narendramodi NAMO Rocks ... But his opponents like Rahul Gandhi only Shocks and Mocks Public ... 2 days ago

latestly

LatestLY Rahul Gandhi Mocks PM Modi's Garbage-Free India Campaign, Asks Him to 'Come Clean on Chinese Intrusion' in Ladakh |… https://t.co/EKglMubEGV 4 days ago

Harshdeepkaurrr

Hersheyy💜 @IXthCore She has double-standards. She respects modi a lot. On the other hand, respects indira, captain amarinder… https://t.co/rdb8K25bXV 4 days ago

MandeepBajwa

Mandeep Singh Bajwa This came to mind when the prime minister mispronounced Yogi Adityanath's name today. In Bid to Ridicule Rahul Ga… https://t.co/7zYbvLvmnV 1 week ago

khanafe

TRUTHER RT @scroll_in: Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi after India records highest daily rise in coronavirus cases in the world https://t.co/DkctwjWaf7 1 week ago

scroll_in

scroll.in Rahul Gandhi mocks PM Modi after India records highest daily rise in coronavirus cases in the world https://t.co/DkctwjWaf7 1 week ago