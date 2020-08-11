Global  
 

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: All this because Bihar polls coming up, Maharashtra govt tells Supreme Court

Mid-Day Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
The Maharashtra government during a hearing in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that all the hullabaloo was happening only because it is all about politics, and since Bihar has to go to polls by year-end so all this is happening.

Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, representing the Maharashtra...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Six mysteries that CBI needs to solve 02:28

 New twists and turns continue to emerge in the Sushant Singh Rajput case with every passing day. Even as a political war continues between Bihar and Maharashtra, now the Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe. This after Sushant's father filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of...

