Kamala Harris nomination moment of pride for Indians: OPS

Watch: Bull tries to stop a vehicle carrying its friend which is a cow



A bull in Tamil Nadu's Madurai followed a vehicle for one kilometer, which carried a cow. The bull tried to stop the vehicle. The bull and the cow were grown together in Palamedu area. Muniandiraja a resident of Palamedu, has been running a tea shop in the area. He brought up his cow along with a Manjamalai Swami temple Bull. Muniandi decided to sell his cow and tried to load it into his truck. When the vehicle went to temple, the Bull could not bear the separation and followed the vehicle for about 1 km and tried to stop it. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam's son Jayapradeep took immediate action to donate the cow to the temple and reunite the bovines.

