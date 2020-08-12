|
Kamala Harris nomination moment of pride for Indians: OPS
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The nomination of US senator Kamala Harris, who has her connections with Chennai, as the vice- presidential running mate for the American Presidential elections 2020, is a moment of pride for Indians and Tamil Nadu, said state deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam. Reacting to Tuesday's announcement, Panneerselvam recalled her roots and conveyed his hearty wishes.
