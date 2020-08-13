'Transparent taxation' to strengthen tax system: Home Minister Amit Shah
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the launch of the 'Transparent Taxation' platform is aimed at strengthening India's taxation system and is a gift to honest taxpayers.
Shah's remarks came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the 'Transparent Taxation' platform, which brings into...
From the gap between India's active and discharged cases increasing to almost 10 lakh, to another member of Narendra Modi's cabinet testing positive for infection - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shripad Yesso Naik is the fifth Union minister to test positive. Home minister...