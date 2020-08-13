India, Maldives announce air travel bubble, first in neighbourhood Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

India and Maldives have agreed to create an "air travel bubble" to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries. The Maldives is the first neighbouring country with which India has operationalized the air bubble. The step will help in the movement of people from both sides for employment, tourism, medical emergencies etc.


