India, Maldives announce air travel bubble, first in neighbourhood
Thursday, 13 August 2020 () India and Maldives have agreed to create an "air travel bubble" to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries. The Maldives is the first neighbouring country with which India has operationalized the air bubble. The step will help in the movement of people from both sides for employment, tourism, medical emergencies etc.
?Is this air travel post-coronavirus? A team of designers have re-imagined the aicraft cabon for post-pandemic travel. The new healthier cabin designs feature full divider screens staggered seats, and the removal of in-flight entertainment systems. Created by British design firm Priestmangoode. The...