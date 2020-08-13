Global  
 

India, Maldives announce air travel bubble, first in neighbourhood

Zee News Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
India and Maldives have agreed to create an "air travel bubble" to facilitate the movement of people between the two countries. The Maldives is the first neighbouring country with which India has operationalized the air bubble. The step will help in the movement of people from both sides for employment, tourism, medical emergencies etc.
