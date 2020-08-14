Global  
 

SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against CJI, judiciary

Mid-Day Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan was held guilty of contempt by the Supreme Court on Friday over his two tweets against Chief Justice and his four predecessors.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra pronounced its verdicts in the matter.

The top court had on August 5 reserved its verdict in the matter after Bhushan defended his two...
