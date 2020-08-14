SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt for tweets against CJI, judiciary

Arvind Kumar RT @DostKhan_Jammu: Big breaking SC announces historical verdict, holds Bharat Tere Tukde Honge Gang member @pbhushan1 (Prashant Bhushan) g… 2 seconds ago Goolaab RT @UnSubtleDesi: SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, could land him in jail for up to 6 months: Read the details https:… 2 seconds ago Himanshu RT @Sanjay_Dixit: [Breaking] SC Holds Prashant Bhushan Guilty Of Contempt For Tweets Against Judiciary; Will Hear Him On Sentence. Devastat… 3 seconds ago Vivek Rabari RT @ANI: Supreme Court holds lawyer Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his alleged tweets on CJI and his four predecessors. T… 3 seconds ago Vanani Mahesh RT @OpIndia_com: SC holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court, could land him in jail for up to 6 months: Read the details https:… 8 seconds ago कुँ. निखिल सिंह नरुका . RT @AdityaRajKaul: Supreme Court of India holds Prashant Bhushan Guilty of Contempt of Court for his tweets against the Judiciary. SC will… 13 seconds ago Jude David RT @barandbench: Breaking: Supreme Court holds Prashant Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for his tweets, hearing on sentence to be held… 14 seconds ago Arahat 🇮🇳 Shame. Prashan Bhusan thinks he has a free run & talk whatever he can against the judiciary, courts, probe which do… https://t.co/r1ZfsEqNXe 23 seconds ago