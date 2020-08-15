Global  
 

Rahul Gandhi extends wishes to nation on Independence Day

IndiaTimes Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Remembering a quote of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he tweeted. "The only alternative to coexistence is codestruction. Jawaharlal Nehru. Best wishes on Independence Day."
