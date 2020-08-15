|
Laser weapon scanned sky for drones near Red Fort during Modi's address
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
An anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was deployed near the Red Fort on Saturday on the ocassion of the 74th Independence Day.
The DRDO-developed system can detect and jam micro drones up to 3 kilometres and use laser to bring down a target up to 1-2.5 kilometres depending...
