Laser weapon scanned sky for drones near Red Fort during Modi's address

Mid-Day Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
An anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was deployed near the Red Fort on Saturday on the ocassion of the 74th Independence Day.

The DRDO-developed system can detect and jam micro drones up to 3 kilometres and use laser to bring down a target up to 1-2.5 kilometres depending...
