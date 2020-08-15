Laser weapon scanned sky for drones near Red Fort during Modi's address

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ramjanmbhoomi issue prevailed for centuries, resolved peacefully: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day said that Ramjanmbhoomi issue that prevailed for centuries, has been resolved peacefully. "Construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya started 10 days.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 5 hours ago 74th I-Day: PM Modi arrives at Red Fort



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Red Fort on Independence Day. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He also reviewed the Guard of Honour at the iconic monument. PM Modi will soon.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31 Published 9 hours ago 74th I-Day: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists tricolour at his residence



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the national flag at his residence on 74th Independence Day. Defence Minister will also join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. "We should aim for.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published 9 hours ago

Related news from verified sources PM speech: 'Desi' anti-drone system kept watch An anti-drone system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was deployed near the Red Fort on Saturday on the ocassion of the 74th...

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago





Tweets about this