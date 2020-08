PM Modi Independence Day speech | Our soldiers are alert from LOC to LAC | Oneindia News



PM Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day said the world has seen what our soldiers can do invoking the clashes in Ladakh in June over a border dispute which is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:08 Published 1 hour ago

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Sanitary pads & New minimum marriage age | Oneindia News



PM Narendra Modi elaborated on the schemes for women that his government has brought and mentioned the supply of sanitary pads at Re 1. Many people on social media have been praising the Prime Minister.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:22 Published 4 hours ago