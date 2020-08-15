In a first, LED screens, projectors put up in Srinagar to live-stream PM Modi's Independence Day speech

Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day



The Embassy of India in the United States celebrated India's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House in Washington DC on the occasion of Independence Day. Taranjit Singh said, "We are confronted with a pandemic of an unprecedented scale. The last few months have been challenging and we are adapting to a new normal. Thanks to technology, we can engage with each other virtually." Sandhu added that India is on the march in our fight against the pandemic. "A nationwide collective effort has helped us put in systems to face the public health challenge. We are grateful to the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers who are real heroes," the Indian envoy to the US added.

