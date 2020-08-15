|
In a first, LED screens, projectors put up in Srinagar to live-stream PM Modi's Independence Day speech
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
For the first time in the history of independent India, LED screens and projectors were installed in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration at two locations in Srinagar for live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech live.
