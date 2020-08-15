Global  
 

In a first, LED screens, projectors put up in Srinagar to live-stream PM Modi's Independence Day speech

DNA Saturday, 15 August 2020
For the first time in the history of independent India, LED screens and projectors were installed in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration at two locations in Srinagar for live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech live.
Video Credit: Oneindia
News video: PM Modi Independence Day speech | Health IDs for all | Vaccine update | Oneindia News

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Health IDs for all | Vaccine update | Oneindia News 01:34

 On his 7th Independence Day speech, which comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, PM Modi announced measures which he said would revolutionise the health sector. From the ramparts of the Red Fort he launched the National Digital Health Mission today on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. As part of...

From LoC to LAC, India has responded to aggression in same language: PM Modi

 The country and Indian army have responded to belligerence on the borders in the language of the aggressor and Ladakh has given the world a demonstration of the..
Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds [Video]

Madagascar President congratulates India on Independence Day, PM Modi responds

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina on August 15 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 74th Indian Independence Day. "As India celebrates its 74 years of Independence today, I wish Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India a very happy Independence Day. May our two nations flourish and our relationship go from strength to strength," President Rajoelina's congratulatory message read on Twitter. PM Modi thanked the Madagascar President and noted the strong bilateral relations between the two countries. "Thank you President @SE_Rajoelina for your warm greetings! Madagascar is India's valued partner in the Indian Ocean and an important part of our Security and Growth for All (SAGAR) vision for the IOR," PM Modi said in his responsive tweet. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrated the occasion as Indian Ambassador Abhay Sharma unfurled the tricolour at embassy's residence in Antananarivo.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12

People have wholeheartedly responded to PM's call for ‘Aatma-nirbhar Bharat': LS Speaker Om Birla

 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said people have wholeheartedly responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for ‘Aatma-nirbhar Bharat'.
In masks, India marks 74th Independence Day

 1 of 10 Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand in a formation during a ceremony to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day, which marks the end of..
For the first time, LCDs installed for PM Modi's Independence Day speech in Srinagar

 "People responsible for partition had also attempted to create divisions here on the basis of religion. People here always dismissed their ideology. Rejecting..
Community facilitation centre in Srinagar to help organise social gatherings [Video]

Community facilitation centre in Srinagar to help organise social gatherings

Government is setting up a community facilitation centre for locals to organise social gatherings and other functions. Batapora area in Srinagar city was in need of this community centre for a long time. The new building consists of two big halls and separate rooms. The project was started two years back and was halted for a few months due to COVID19 pandemic. Now, the work has begun and it is expected to be completed by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) in next few months.

Credit: ANI Duration: 04:10

Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day [Video]

Indian embassy in US celebrates Independence Day

The Embassy of India in the United States celebrated India's 74th Independence Day on August 15. Ambassador of India to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House in Washington DC on the occasion of Independence Day. Taranjit Singh said, "We are confronted with a pandemic of an unprecedented scale. The last few months have been challenging and we are adapting to a new normal. Thanks to technology, we can engage with each other virtually." Sandhu added that India is on the march in our fight against the pandemic. "A nationwide collective effort has helped us put in systems to face the public health challenge. We are grateful to the efforts of doctors and healthcare workers who are real heroes," the Indian envoy to the US added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:51
Watch: Parliament illuminated on occasion of Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Parliament illuminated on occasion of Independence Day

Indian Parliament was illuminated on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15. Similar spectacular visuals were seen from North Block, South Block and India Gate. India is celebrating 74th Independence Day on August 15.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Our soldiers are alert from LOC to LAC | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Our soldiers are alert from LOC to LAC | Oneindia News

PM Modi in his address to the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day said the world has seen what our soldiers can do invoking the clashes in Ladakh in June over a border dispute which is..

Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:08
PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do; Chinese ambassador greeted India on..

Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:04
PM Modi Independence Day speech | Sanitary pads & New minimum marriage age | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi Independence Day speech | Sanitary pads & New minimum marriage age | Oneindia News

PM Narendra Modi elaborated on the schemes for women that his government has brought and mentioned the supply of sanitary pads at Re 1. Many people on social media have been praising the Prime Minister..

Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:22

In a first, LED screens, projectors put up in Srinagar to live-stream PM Modi's Independence Day speech

 For the first time in the history of independent India, LED screens and projectors were installed in Srinagar by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration at two...
South Asian leaders have big responsibility to maintain peace: PM Modi

 "South Asia is home to one-fourth of the world's population. We can create great opportunities. Leaders of these countries have a big responsibility to maintain...
PM to address nation from Red Fort for 7th consecutive time amid pandemic shadow

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his seventh straight Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday -- an address that comes...
