Bordering China & Nepal, Uttarakhand boosts defence infra

Landslides disrupt vehicular movement on Nepal's Prithvi Highway



Vehicular movement on Prithvi Highway in Nepal was disrupted on Monday due to landslides triggered by incessant rainfall at different places. Hundreds of vehicles were stuck on the highway due to the landslides in various locations of Dhading and Chitwan, the major gateway to capital Kathmandu. The 174-kilometre long Prithvi Highway runs through Nepal and connects Kathmandu to interior parts of the country. Parts of the Himalayan nation on July 20 received rainfall averaging 100 millimeters in less than 24 hours. More rainfall is likely, according to the Meteorological Department. As per the department, there is a high chance of rainfall in mountainous districts in the next five days, increasing the risk of landslides.

