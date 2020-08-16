President, PM Modi pay respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary
Sunday, 16 August 2020 () President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries who paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday. They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial to Vajpayee in the...
