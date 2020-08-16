Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President, PM Modi pay respects to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary

Mid-Day Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries who paid tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary on Sunday. They were joined by several Union ministers and other leaders at 'Sadaiv Atal', the memorial to Vajpayee in the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute

Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: President Kovind, VP Naidu, PM Modi pay tribute 02:12

 President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Raj Ghat on August 16. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda also paid their tribute. Several other leaders were also present at Raj...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary [Video]

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter, granddaughter pay tribute on his 2nd death anniversary

Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee's daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya and granddaughter Niharika paid tribute to the former prime minister at 'Sadaiv Atal', on his death anniversary today. President, Vice..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published
Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 +ve | Former President tests positive | Oneindia News [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 +ve | Former President tests positive | Oneindia News

PM Modi inaugurates optical fibre cable between Andaman & Chennai ; Manmohan Singh says economic slowdown in India is inevitable ; Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests Covid-19 positive ; Air India..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:20Published
DMK leaders pay tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 2nd death anniversary [Video]

DMK leaders pay tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 2nd death anniversary

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders paid tribute to former chief minister M Karunanidhi on his second death anniversary on August 07. DMK president MK Stalin paid homage to Karunanidhi. Party's MP..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi pays tributes to former PM Vajpayee on second death anniversary

 President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among several dignitaries who paid tributes to former PM Atal...
IndiaTimes

PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

 Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. He was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister of India....
Zee News

PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on second death anniversary

 Born on December 25, 1924, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, Vajpayee was the first-ever person from the BJP to become the Prime Minister.
DNA


Tweets about this