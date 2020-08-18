Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after recovering from Coronavirus
Tuesday, 18 August 2020 () Days after recovering from COVID-19, Union Home Minister *Amit Shah* has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). He was admitted to the hospital on Monday night.
He is under observation and a team of doctors is monitoring his condition. “He is comfortable & is continuing his work from hospital,”...
Days after being discharged after testing negative for Coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again been admitted to hospital.Amit Shah is currently under observation at AIIMS. A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is monitoring his condition. AIIMS has said in a...
From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely..
From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and..
