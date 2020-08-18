Global  
 

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after recovering from Coronavirus

Mid-Day Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Days after recovering from COVID-19, Union Home Minister *Amit Shah* has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). He was admitted to the hospital on Monday night.

He is under observation and a team of doctors is monitoring his condition. “He is comfortable & is continuing his work from hospital,”...
0
News video: Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after recovery from Coronavirus, under observation | Oneindia News

Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS days after recovery from Coronavirus, under observation | Oneindia News 01:03

 Days after being discharged after testing negative for Coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again been admitted to hospital.Amit Shah is currently under observation at AIIMS. A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is monitoring his condition. AIIMS has said in a...

