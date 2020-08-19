'I am the legal heir of late Sushant Singh Rajput': Actor's father clarifies legal position after SC verdict
Wednesday, 19 August 2020 () Soon after the Supreme Court paved the way for a court-monitored CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his father on Wednesday clarified that only he is the "legal heir" of the deceased actor.
In a statement to the media, Krishna Kumar Singh, father of the late Bollywood actor, said, "It is hereby...
The Supreme Court of India has delivered it's the verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The apex court validated the F.I.R filed by Sushant's father and granted CBI probe in the case.