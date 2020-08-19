Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'I am the legal heir of late Sushant Singh Rajput': Actor's father clarifies legal position after SC verdict

Mid-Day Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Soon after the Supreme Court paved the way for a court-monitored CBI probe into the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his father on Wednesday clarified that only he is the "legal heir" of the deceased actor.

In a statement to the media, Krishna Kumar Singh, father of the late Bollywood actor, said, "It is hereby...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: desimartini - Published
News video: Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Daily Punch: Supreme Court upholds CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case 03:05

 The Supreme Court of India has delivered it's the verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty. The apex court validated the F.I.R filed by Sushant's father and granted CBI probe in the case. On the other hand Manushi Chillar has already bagged her second film opposite Vicky Kaushal. For more...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Confident that we will get justice’: Sushant Singh’s family after SC order [Video]

‘Confident that we will get justice’: Sushant Singh’s family after SC order

Hours after the Supreme Court order on the Sushant Singh Raput death probe, the late actor’s family members have welcomed the order and thanked the apex court. They said that today’s order has made..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published
Kangana Ranaut: 'Congratulations to each one of SSR warriors' [Video]

Kangana Ranaut: 'Congratulations to each one of SSR warriors'

Actress Kangana Ranaut has hailed the Supreme Court verdict ordering a CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:17Published
Sushant's sister Shweta rejoice SC decision for CBI probe [Video]

Sushant's sister Shweta rejoice SC decision for CBI probe

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has welcomed the Wednesday morning decision of the Supreme Court ordering a CBI probe into the death of the late Bollywood actor.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Actor's brother sends legal notice to Sanjay Raut, seeks apology

 Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's BJP MLA brother Niraj Kumar Babloo has sent a legal notice to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and sought an apology...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

CatchNews

Catch News #SushantSinghRajput's father states he is legal heir of late actor #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase https://t.co/j7CSFgh9Vy 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Sushant's father states he is legal heir of late actor, he and his daughters comprise family https://t.co/uhngGQQxBz 2 hours ago

experiencekaleo

Кристина Шипилова After the #SupremeCourt gives a 'go-ahead' to CBI for taking over #SushantSinghRajput's suicide case, late actor's… https://t.co/pb5iqBdQa6 3 hours ago

ayushi26101994

Ayushi goyal || Warrior For SSR RT @Tuitwe: Sushant's Father Issues Statement: Full Statement 👇 "It is hereby declared that I am on the legal heir of late Shri Sushant Sin… 4 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE After the #SupremeCourt gives a 'go-ahead' to CBI for taking over #SushantSinghRajput's suicide case, late actor's… https://t.co/P2fJU1K6u4 4 hours ago

Tuitwe

Sudipta Basu Chowdhury Sushant's Father Issues Statement: Full Statement 👇 "It is hereby declared that I am on the legal heir of late Shri… https://t.co/btwAAtx3iR 4 hours ago

Tuitwe

Sudipta Basu Chowdhury Hours after the SC verdict, Sushant Singh's father KK Singh issues a new statement where he clearly mentions that h… https://t.co/rvUQ0YiMXf 4 hours ago

Rajeshw61113026

vaishaliraj ❤️ Justice for sushant Hours after the SC verdict, Sushant Singh's father KK Singh issues a new statement where he clearly mentions that h… https://t.co/iR3p8ccoEJ 5 hours ago