Pray that Lord Ganesha bless us all to overcome COVID-19 pandemic: Ram Nath Kovind

Friday, 21 August 2020 () President *Ram Nath Kovind* greeted citizens on the eve of *Ganesh Chaturthi* on Friday and prayed that Lord Ganesha bless all to overcome the *COVID-19* pandemic, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is an expression of...
Last rites of Indian classical singer, Pandit Jasraj were held in Mumbai on Thursday. Family of the legendary singer paid last respect to him in Mumbai's Versova. Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid their last respect to Pandit Jasraj. The maestro passed away at the age of 90...
Khairatabad Ganesha Association made a 9-feet tall Ganesha idol in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol is in Dhanvantari avatar of Lord Vishnu, Dhanvantari means doctor of Gods. Khairatabad..
Business of idol makers has been severely affected to due to COVID-19 pandemic. Idol makers, preparing idols of Lord Ganesh ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi are facing shortage of work as orders have reduced..