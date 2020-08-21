Global  
 

Pray that Lord Ganesha bless us all to overcome COVID-19 pandemic: Ram Nath Kovind

Mid-Day Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
President *Ram Nath Kovind* greeted citizens on the eve of *Ganesh Chaturthi* on Friday and prayed that Lord Ganesha bless all to overcome the *COVID-19* pandemic, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganesha, is an expression of...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: RIP Pandit Jasraj: Last rites held in Mumbai; Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan attend

RIP Pandit Jasraj: Last rites held in Mumbai; Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan attend 02:05

 Last rites of Indian classical singer, Pandit Jasraj were held in Mumbai on Thursday. Family of the legendary singer paid last respect to him in Mumbai's Versova. Kailash Kher, Udit Narayan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali paid their last respect to Pandit Jasraj. The maestro passed away at the age of 90...

