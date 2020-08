JEE Main & NEET exams as per schedule, rules SC after dismissing petition for postponement|Oneindia



The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the JEE Main and NEET exams. Three security personnel - two personnel of the CRPF and one cop of the Jammu and Kashmir Police - were.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:07 Published 1 week ago

Boards, Entrances and University exams: What is cancelled, what is delayed?| Oneindia News



Many exams have been either cancelled or postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak causing students anxiety. Entrance exams like NEEt and JEE were rescheduled to September while VIT has decided not to.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:47 Published on July 10, 2020