India rejects China's suggestion of 'equidistant disengagement' from Finger area in Ladakh
Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
After the diplomatic level talks, the two sides are also working to hold more military-level talks to resolve the boundary issue which has been going on for more than three months now.
Ladakh Union territory of India
