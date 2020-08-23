Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India rejects China's suggestion of 'equidistant disengagement' from Finger area in Ladakh

DNA Sunday, 23 August 2020 ()
After the diplomatic level talks, the two sides are also working to hold more military-level talks to resolve the boundary issue which has been going on for more than three months now.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: Chinese ambassador on Galwan clash, border tension & India-China ties

Watch: Chinese ambassador on Galwan clash, border tension & India-China ties 01:56

 Even as India and China are involved in a tense standoff at the LAC in Ladakh with the PLA refusing to disengage from the Finger area, Chinese ambassador to India has made an outreach to India. Speaking at the India-China youth webinar, Sun Weidong said that India is a partner and not a rival for...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

Galwan clash aftermath: Indian Navy deployed frontline warship in South China Sea

 Acting swiftly after the Galwan valley clash on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Navy sailed out its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea..
DNA

Post-Galwan clash, Indian Navy quietly deployed warship in South China Sea

 Acting swiftly after the Galwan valley clash on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Navy sailed out its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea..
IndiaTimes

India turns down Russia’s invite to take part in multilateral military exercise amid border row with China

 India on Saturday turned down Russia’s invitation to participate in next month’s multilateral defence exercise, which is scheduled to be held in southern..
WorldNews

India not to take part in multinational exercise with China, Pakistan on Russian soil

 In a big step in the backdrop of an ongoing conflict with China in eastern Ladakh, India is likely to convey to Russia that its troops would not be participating..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

India laying new road between Ladakh and Darcha in Himachal Pradesh

 Amid the border row with China, India is expediting work on a strategic road linking Darcha in Himachal Pradesh with Ladakh that will criss cross a number of...
IndiaTimes

Covid-19: With one more death, toll rises to 19 in Ladakh

 One more person died of Covid-19 in Ladakh, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Union Territory to 19, officials said on Saturday. The death was...
IndiaTimes

'China seems hell-bent on pushing LAC to west'

 China is showing no intent of disengaging from the troop confrontation in eastern Ladakh, while further digging in its heels by continuing to build roads,...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this