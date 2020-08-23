Kim Jong-un is in coma claims South Korean diplomat as North Korea passes power to Kim Yo-jong
Sunday, 23 August 2020 () Fuelling rumours of the about the failing health condition of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a former aide to South Korea’s late president Kim Dae-Jung, Chang Song-min has claimed that Kim is in a coma and that’s why his sister Kim Yo-jong has been given powers.
