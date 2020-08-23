Kim Jong-un is in coma claims South Korean diplomat as North Korea passes power to Kim Yo-jong

Kim Says Dogs Are A 'Decadent Luxury' And Should Be Eaten



PYONGYANG, NORTH KOREA — The Hermit Kingdom is never out of the limelight for long and this time it's because Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has declared dogs 'decadent' and 'bourgeois.' Kim Jong-Un.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:54 Published 4 days ago

NK Asylum Seeker Abused by Woman in London Over Bins!



LONDON — A racist woman in England has been filmed throwing a bin over a North Korean asylum seeker, yelling, 'you're not from this country!' Shocking footage posted to Facebook shows the moment a.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 04:45 Published 5 days ago