Kim Jong Un in coma, sister set to take control, South Korean ex-diplomat alleges  

Rock God Apparently Kim Jong Un is in a coma... again, and his scary sister is in charge... again. https://t.co/7TiLIaWLVV 4 seconds ago

Jeremy Louis RT @Technocrat21mb: They will announce in a day or two to end life support and pronounce him dead https://t.co/B75jqAGiHt 5 seconds ago

Reagan Republican 🇺🇸 RT @nypost: Kim Jong Un reportedly in a coma as his sister Kim Yo Jong takes control https://t.co/6FKku2YI1A https://t.co/MHR66mUUR4 11 seconds ago

Rico Lebrun Sound like sister want control. NOW! https://t.co/EGTFRorLRT via @nypost 18 seconds ago

Mike RT @7NewsSydney: A South Korean diplomat claims North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is in a coma, just days after transferring some powers to… 18 seconds ago

DuGMcFug 2020 continues to get crazier. Just days after Kim Jong Un put out the word that all pet dogs should be handed over… https://t.co/egt8KTdxgj 23 seconds ago

Jim F in SGF MO 🌊 Kim Jong un may be available to speak at RNC, perhaps nomination speech?:: https://t.co/jRM3cv6aT8 37 seconds ago