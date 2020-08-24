Global  
 

Kim Jong Un in coma, sister set to take control, South Korean ex-diplomat alleges  

FOXNews.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
A South Korean diplomat is speculating that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has fallen into a coma and that his sister, Kim Yo Jong, is poised to take the reins.
