CWC Meeting: Kapil Sibal hits out at Rahul Gandhi for accusing Congress members of 'colluding with BJP'

Congress is like a school where only headmaster's child tops in class: Narottam Mishra



While speaking to media in Bhopal on August 24, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on meetings of Congress party over party president post. He said, "There are many eligible candidates in Congress (for post of party chief) like Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Raihan Vadra and Miraya Vadra." "Congress members should understand that Congress is like the school where only headmaster's child tops the class

