45 years of slavery of Gandhi family for this: Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Ghulam Nabi Azad over Congress crisis
Monday, 24 August 2020 () Amid reports of a division over leadership within Congress and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offering to resign from all party posts, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Azad and other Muslim leaders of the grand-old party asking 'how long will they continue to be slaves under Congress leadership.'
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on leadership row in Congress. Owaisi said Muslim leaders in Congress should think about their position in the party. “I don’t have a habit of speaking on any party’s internal matter but Ghulam Nabi Azad had accused us to be a B-Team of BJP, now their own...
Following the meeting of Congress Working Committee, member, and Congress leader KH Muniyappa informed that Sonia Gandhi will continue as Congress party's interim president. "Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has..
Commenting on the 'letter politics' in Congress, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi asked Muslim leaders in the party for "how long they'll remain as slave of Congress leadership". "Ghulam Nabi Azad used to..