45 years of slavery of Gandhi family for this: Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Ghulam Nabi Azad over Congress crisis

Zee News Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
Amid reports of a division over leadership within Congress and senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad offering to resign from all party posts, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi gave a nudge to Azad and other Muslim leaders of the grand-old party asking 'how long will they continue to be slaves under Congress leadership.'  
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row

‘Muslims leaders in Congress should…’: Asaduddin Owaisi on leadership row 03:00

 AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke on leadership row in Congress. Owaisi said Muslim leaders in Congress should think about their position in the party. “I don’t have a habit of speaking on any party’s internal matter but Ghulam Nabi Azad had accused us to be a B-Team of BJP, now their own...

