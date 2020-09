Watch Video: Ajit Pawar sprays sanitiser on mics before interacting with reporters Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amid the rising number of *COVID-19* cases in Maharashtra, people are taking precautions to stay safe and curb the spread of the deadly virus. Meanwhile, politicians seem to be taking extra care while interacting with people and attending important meetings.







Epic. #Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister #AjitPawar sprays... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this