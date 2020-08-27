Global  
 

Rahul Gandhi targets Centre over lack of 'fair, inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy'

IndiaTimes Thursday, 27 August 2020
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targetted the Central government for not having "a fair and inclusive Covid vaccine access strategy" to combat coronavirus which has affected over 33 lakh people in the country.
